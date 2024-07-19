8 hours ago

The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, DOVVSU Department, led by DSP Doris Laryea has arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing a baby at Kasoa Ofaakor.

The suspects are: Magdalene Nana Adwoa Boafo, 28, Faustina Binney, 32, and Eunice Koomson, 36, a teacher at Ebenezer High Academy, a private basic school in Ofaakor.

Police sources say, Nana Adwoa Boafo, the prime suspect, approached the mother of the baby, Abigail Addison who was eight months pregnant and was selling pure water in traffic at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East municipality.

She offered to assist her financially and ensure she delivers safely.

She later introduced her to the other two suspects, Eunice Koomson and Faustina Binney, who pretended to be offering genuine support but had ulterior motives.

Police report said to cover up their intentions, the suspects rented an apartment for Abigail at Kasoa Lamptey, a suburb of Adam Nana Electoral Area.

They continued to offer 29-year-old a little support until she delivered at the Kasoa Polyclinic on July 10, 2024.

However, the kind gesture changed when the victim and her baby were discharged from the hospital.

The suspects were said to have introduced another woman to Abigail as a nurse at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital who would treat her baby of an infection.

This, according to the Police was just a ploy to steal the baby.

The suspects however returned to the victim two days later crying uncontrollably, claiming the baby had died at Korle-Bu and has been buried.

The landlord of the victim, Ebenezer Arthur in an interview with Adom News said he got suspicious of their actions and reported the matter to Kasoa DOVVSU leading to their arrest.

Preliminary investigations later revealed the plan of the women who are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim commended Kasoa DOVVSU Commander, DSP Doris Laryea and her team for the good work.