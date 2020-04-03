11 minutes ago

Current head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Charles Kwablan Akonnor scored a beautiful chipped goal to hand the German side, Wolfsburg a 2-0 win over Schalke 04 on December 2nd, 2000 in the Bundesliga.

Akonnor’s side had not recorded a win their last five games with four draws and narrow defeat to Borussia Dortmund prior to the game against Schalke 04.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored one of Wolfsburg’s two goals that night to end their winless streak in the league

C. K Akonnor, who is now 46, picked up a pass from his team, dashed from behind the centre line, picked up the pass, and hit the ball one-time with precision and accuracy to help his side to victory.

The ex-Black Stars midfielder played for VfL Wolfsburg from 1998-2003 and featured in 121 games for the Wolves, scoring 13 goals in the process.

Watch Akonnor’s delightful finish here:

https://youtu.be/beCCR_WfUy0