Thursday, August 4, 2022 has been declared a statutory holiday to mark Founders' Day.

A statement issued by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, read; "The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, August 4, 2022 which marks Founders' Day is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country."

The Founder's Day is a national public holiday to celebrate the heroic contributions of the leaders, popularly referred to as the "Big Six", to the progress of Ghana.

They are historically known for their immense roles in Ghana's independence and national development.