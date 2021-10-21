1 hour ago

The Player Status Committee (PSC) of the Ghana Football Association will not hold its weekly meetings on Thursday, October 21, 2021 and also on October 28, 2021 due to the GFA Annual Congress happening on the said day at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

However, all those who applied for free agent status before the registration period would be given special attention during the period without a physical meeting.

The PSC has the mandate of settling of employment status, eligibility, compensation and contractual disputes involving GFA, clubs, players, coaches, intermediaries and licensed match agents.

The Committee also functions in accordance with the GFA Statutes, FIFA Regulations on status and transfers of players, GFA Regulations in respect of the status of domestic transfer of players as well as rules governing the procedure of the GFA Players' Status Committee.