Former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak Mark David Noonan has urged Hearts of Oak to "finish the job" today as they Phobians play their last home Match against Liberty professional on Sunday.

The League leaders are on the brink of history to win the 2020/21 competition, failed to win in any of the previous eight seasons.

They only need just a win in the final two matches left, with their last being an away game at the dreaded Red Bull arena of WAFA.

But Noonan who was in charge of Accra Hearts of in 2009 believes the Phobians must finish it off in the Matchday 33 against their city rivals.

Time to finish the job, he said in a tweet with just an hour to the decider.



The Phobians have maintained the top sports ever since they toppled archrivals after Matchday 20.

The are just 3 points away to clinch a the first eighteen club league and a win against the scientific soccer lads will turn the Accra sports stadium into delirium.

Coach Samuel Boadu and his boys will be history makers if they win the League to end an seasons of trophy draught.

They have scored in every single game and drawn just once in all games played at the Accra sports stadium under coach Boadu.