2 hours ago

Days after Supreme Court passed its judgement on the 2020 election petition, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians in general, and his opponents in particular, to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court in the 2020 election petition and move on.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2021, his first in his second term, Akufo-Addo said the country must now unite to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic after the verdict.

“The Supreme Court, for example, last week determined the challenge to the validity of the 2020 presidential election, and affirmed its validity in a unanimous decision.

“The Court has spoken. It is time for all of us to move on, and, in a united manner, confront the problems of post-COVID Ghana,” Nana Akufo-Addo stressed.

Last Thursday (4 March) the Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling dismissed the election 2020 petition before it by former president John Dramani Mahama, affirming President Akufo-Addo validly won the elections.

Mahama was at the apex court to pray for a rerun of the polls, arguing none of the candidates who contested the election obtained more than 50% of the votes cast.

Mahama alleged that the second respondent, President Akufo-Addo won the election through vote padding.

But the court said he failed to adduce any evidence to back his petition which they ruled “was without merit”.

Source: Daily Mail GH