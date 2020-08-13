1 hour ago

Coach of the Black Stars, C.K Akonnor has opened the door about a possible Black Stars return of veterans K.P Boateng and Sulley Muntari.

The Fiorentina midfielder in a chat with his younger brother Jerome Boateng not too long ago, admitted his regrets about the bitter end to his national team career with the Black Stars.

While Sulley Muntari has been without a club since leaving lower tier Spanish side Albacete in 2019.

According to C.K Akonnor he is open to recalling the German born Ghanaian and Sulley Muntari when the time write.

Boateng and Muntari have been out of the Ghana senior national team for the past six years.

The two players were sent home from the Black Stars camp during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil for gross misconduct and insubordination.

But according to the 46-year-old, time will tell if the duo will be recalled into the national team during his tenure.

“I met Sulley Muntari some few weeks ago and I was honestly impressed with what I saw him do with the ball but time will tell. With Kevin-Prince Boateng too, time will tell," Akonnor told Accra based Starr FM.

"I know he is doing well and he will return to Italy. So we are keeping track of him and we will see”.