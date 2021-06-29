1 hour ago

The ruling New Patritic Party (NPP) National Organizer, Sammi Awuku has admitted all is not well in the country but says that is due to the ravages of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in response to the ongoing ''Fix the Country'' campaign by some youths in the country, Mr Awuku said the Government is already fixing the problems but it will not be immediate.

The agitated youth have made demands on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to up his performance and resolve the economic challenges as well as the poor living conditions of the Ghanaian populace.

Currently, the campaigners are in a legal battle with the Police to allow them to embark on a street protest against what they term as poor governance by the President.

Reacting to the agitations of the campaigners, Sammi Awuku has called for a national cooperation to move Ghana forward.

According to him, the call by the campaigners is a good one but for their demands to be met, there must be a public and private partnership.

Mr. Awuku, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', reminded the Ghanaian populace of the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic emphasizing, "this year and next year, Chairman I don't want to kid you; times are going to be tough. Not just for Ghana, for Africa and the rest of the world because the extent of damage the COVID has done to the world's economy, to the African economy and to the Ghana economy, it cannot be underestimated".

He believed, to save the situation, there must be enormous support from the private sector.

"It's (the campaign) a very good call but government is already fixing the country. How can we also now challenge the other stakeholders like the private sector that I'm talking about. That is also engine of growth . . . For me, I think relying on just the public sector will be harming the future . . . Government is doing its part but government alone cannot do it and that's why we need the private sector, not as act of tokenism," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Source: peacefmonline.com