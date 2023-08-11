2 hours ago

Timika James, a proud Ghanaian born in Chicago and a biotechnologist executive living in California, along with 50 other diasporans from the United States of America, commissioned a mechanized water project for the Abomayaw community near Mpakadan in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The inhabitants of Abomayaw, a farming community, have long had issues with access to reliable potable water. Young and old have had to trek for miles to fetch untreated water from a stream for their daily use.

Timika James, who fell in love with Ghana after spending just 19 days in the country last December for her first visit to the country where her ancestors are from, proudly returned with 50 others, including her friends and family members, to introduce them to Ghana and its rich culture.

With the support of the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Beyond the Return secretariat, the water project, which is one of the major needs of Abomayaw, was identified and quickly executed as part of the activities to mark Timika James’ 50th birthday celebrations.

The project, which was sponsored by Timika, will bring relief to hundreds of community members, including students in the area.

In an interview with Citi News after commissioning the project, Timika James indicated that she will continue to galvanize support for needy communities in the country.

“I have a heart filled with service, and after spending 19 days in Ghana last December, I fell in love with the country. I decided that since I was going to celebrate my 50th birthday and I have so many amazing family and friends who wanted to come to Ghana to celebrate with me, I wanted to give them this experience.”

“I could have taken them to anywhere in the world, but I wanted to bring them back home. And in coming back home, I wanted to make sure that we spent some time not only enjoying the culture, the nightlife, and dining, but also pouring back into the community, giving back to the community, and really helping our brothers and sisters, and also learning our roots and where we come from. A part of what I wanted to give my birthday was this.”

She added, “I wanted to make an impact and really wanted to choose a community that was in great need of this project. So we chose this community. My official birthday party was on Sunday, but one of the things that I really challenged everyone, especially the 50 friends and family who flew into the country with me, was to go back and tell this story, to go back and bring more back to Ghana. We are an economic powerhouse, and by us just being here in the country, it’s bringing more attention to what Ghana is and what Ghana needs. So I’m going to tell the story of Ghana. And I’m going to come back and pour more into the country, and I am committed in that regard.”

The Assemblyman for the Mpakadan electoral area, Lewu Oscar, who welcomed the gesture, pleaded with other benevolent associations to support the community with a health facility and a place of worship.

“We are happy with the water project, and we can’t say thank you enough to Timika James for this. But I want to use the opportunity to plead with other groups to come to the aid of our community and help us get a clinic and a toilet facility, which happen to be two key problems here.”

Source: citifmonline