2 hours ago

The synchronisation process to turn Ghana cards into SSNIT and Tin numbers has already begun for persons who registered for the Ghana Card with their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). The Executive Director of the National Identification Authority, Prof. Ken Attafuah, who reiterated this said existing Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) will be phased out gradually as Ghana Card numbers officially take their place starting April 1, 2021.

Though it has not provided timelines, the authority says processes for all national identification numbers to become TINs and social security numbers are in place.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced Tuesday, March 9 during his presentation of the State of the Nation's Address (SONA 2021) that the National ID Card numbers will be used as Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) numbers.

According to him, the government has enrolled 15.5 million people onto the National ID card system known as the Ghana card and promised to complete the process this year and "similarly, from the 2nd Quarter of this year, all National ID numbers will also become SSNIT numbers."

The aim, according to the president is to "increase the number of people on the SSNIT database from four million (4 million) to 15.5 million! The National ID numbers will also become NHIS numbers. Very soon we will link the National ID to all SIM cards, bank accounts, Births and Death Registry, DVLA, and passports.

Throwing more light on the plan, Prof Ken Attafuah, said on the Citi Breakfast Show as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com that "the details are already clear. We have signed MoUs with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, with the National Health Insurance Authority, with the DVLA and with the Ghana Revenue Authority.”

"People who registered with the SSNIT details presented their SSNIT cards for digital copies to be made, “so the synchronisation is easy and straightforward,” Prof. Attafuah said.

“Those who have Tax Identification Numbers already in the short term will continue to hold them, but they will be weaned off it as a card expires and then come to get a new one in the case of SSNIT,” he added.

Prof. Attafuah reiterated that no citizen will be able to escape the TIN, urging those with TINs already to get their Ghana Card restored as their tax number instead of the old Tax Number.