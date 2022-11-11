Tips for Exploring Coffee Production in Ghana

4 hours ago

If you have personally come to Ghana to explore the production of coffee in this African country, you are probably here because you either own a coffee shop or soon plan to do so. It’s logical that you would want to see first hand how coffee is grown, the types of farms or plantations upon which it is grown, and the differences between regions within this one country. If this is your first time in Ghana, here are a few tips to help you get the most from exploring the coffee industry here.

Photo source: https://pixabay.com/photos/coffee-beans-cup-coffee-cup-coffee-2258839/

A Bit of History to Get You Started

Sending Samples Back Home to Partners and Investors

Make It a Priority to Talk to the Growers

Don’t Be Afraid to Video Journal Your Stay

Coffee was actually only introduced to Ghana in the mid-eighteenth century , brought here by early missionaries. Today, it is mostly cultivated in small farms with a few plantations scattered about the nation. The one thing you should be aware of right from the start is that Ghana primarily grows the Robusta family of coffee which is more acidic and consequently leans toward being bitter. It is primarily exported by Germany, the Netherlands, and England. While Robusta beans are not as popular as Arabica with a smoother, milder flavour, government encourages growth of the industry in an effort to tame an often out-of-control cocoa market.When you come across a particularly appealing farm and are impressed by their methods, you would want to send samples of these beans home to partners and investors to get them as enthused as you are. Obviously this could run you short of funds if you did that at every appealing farm, so the one thing you might want to do is leave the option open for your funders to access a Ria Money Transfer to send money . It would be a waste to return home without getting an idea of the full scope of coffee production in Ghana.As an astute business professional and a coffee lover yourself, you can always tell if someone has a passion for what they are doing. This is so important when it comes to crops of any kind because of the care in which they need to thrive, but especially in coffee production because even the slightest change in soil or humidity can greatly alter the taste. Only a truly committed coffee grower would take the time to ensure that conditions are ideal for maximum growth and flavour.If you are touring several farms and plantations, it is imperative that you keep the details separate. The best way to do this is with an audio narrated video as you explore farm after farm and plantation after plantation. If the farmer is amenable to being recorded, get their input as well. This will help you to remember all those small details that make a difference in which farms you are likely to buy beans from upon returning home.

There’s nothing quite like seeing how coffee is grown, cured and roasted if you are a true coffee aficionado. This is your chance to do just that, so savour every moment of it. Coffee is more than your livelihood. It’s your passion. So, enjoy every moment of your stay and every cup of Robusta you get to sample.

Author Bio:

Tricia Lee is a contributing writer at Sparkwebs, a Digital Marketing Agency. When she’s not writing, she loves to travel, dance, and read non-fiction.