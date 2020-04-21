3 hours ago

It is no doubt we are in critical moments, considering how the global community has been struck by the novel coronavirus. There have been debates of what ought to be done and what ought not to be done. These divergent views cut across the health sector, socio-economic arena, political world and chiefly, the religious landscape.

In a typical religious country like Ghana, the religious sector, especially Christianity, has been the major victim with regards to the effect of this COVID-19 pandemic considering how the media and some individuals seem not to empathize with how the pandemic is affecting the churches.

For instance, the President Nana Akufo-Addo announced an imposed ban on all public gatherings like conferences, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church services and Islamic worship for four weeks starting Monday, 16th March 2020. However, in the same directive, businesses, supermarkets, night clubs, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, etc, were tasked to practise social distancing and observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing hand sanitisers, running water and soap for washing of hands.

Though some of these business entities were later affected, at least there was enough time for them to make some preparations ahead. This is not to assert that the directive was ill-conceived towards religious organisations.

Unfortunately, what some people in the country fail to appreciate is that there was no time given for the church to prepare towards the pandemic since all was caught in the web of the pandemic. Again, despite the fact that the church is a religious organisation, many people fail to appreciate the fact that it provides socio-economic life for some citizens in the country. The church employs large sections of people and has and continue to contribute largely to the socio-economic development of Ghana (check for instance the contribution of churches in the educational and health sector in Ghana). Moreover, it must be admitted that the directives that were given to other organisations during the first four weeks’ initial ban could have equally been given to the religious organisations to prepare towards the pandemic.

Notwithstanding all these anomalies, the various leaderships of the religious organisations in Ghana, i.e. Islamic and Christianity, called for the full adherence to the directives for the betterment of all in the country. This, I must admit, is highly commendable and portrays the level of selflessness and maturity in Ghanaian Christianity and Islamic communities. God bless leadership for this move.

To add to the plight of churches, there was a clarion call on churches, especially, to contribute and support not just with prayers but also with material and financial support to aid in the fight of the pandemic despite the fact that the sources of income of the church have been affected if not completely blocked. Nevertheless, most of the churches made behemothic contributions to the government, individuals and organisations to help fight the disease. Read the publication of modernghana.com online publication of 24th March, 2020, for The Church of Pentecost’s support in the fight against the pandemic.

Does this suggest that the churches have so much to spend? Simply no! The church is motivated by the scripture that states, “the just shall live by faith” (Habakkuk 2:4; Hebrew 10:38) and hence, will not hesitate to help with the little they have.

Should All Church Activities Cease in Times of Pandemic?

Paul states, “Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season” (2 Timothy 4:2a).

Church ministry has been redefined and probably in more costly manner. Shepherds must reach out to their flock in all means possible, not counting the cost. Ministers of the gospel must reach their members with the word of God even in their homes through various means including the use of social media.

Church and its activities are not on vacation. The love bond between a Christian and Christ is so agglutinant that nothing can separate us from the love of God. The Apostle Paul rightly said, "Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written: "For Your sake we are killed all day long; We are accounted as sheep for the slaughter." Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord (Ro 8:35-39).

Prayer cannot be ceased; fellowship is not stopped but modality changed; studying and applying the word of God is not affected as well as all other cardinal Christian activities.

Should tithing and offering cease? Surprisingly, the nation and individual were calling on Christians to pray from their homes yet some crucified the church for calling on her members to give offering after church service in the home.

The Ethical and Biblical Reflection of Tithe and Offering in this Pandemic Era.

Considering the aforementioned factors, is it morally or biblically wrong for a church to devise means of receiving tithes and offering from her members in the era of pandemic?

An attempt made by the Church to devise means to sustain her financial life was crucified by some self-acclaimed ‘mouth-pieces’ of God and religious babes. Part of this could be attributed to the fact that some charlatans twisted the need to offer. Others also seem to have unsubstantiated and controvertible issues with the Church. For instance, a pastor in Kenya in his bid to lure members to give, claimed that if people give tithes and offering, the coronavirus pandemic will stop. However, the Bible is clear, pandemics that are caused by the sin of the people cease only if the people repent and change their hearts (Exodus 12 &13; Numbers 25). One cannot say emphatically that the pandemic is caused by not giving tithes and offering.

This assertion is clearly, misinterpretation of scripture on the part of the pastor. Should misinterpretation of scripture cause us to reflect on issues in more positive manner or condemn it completely?

Did the early church stop giving during crises period such as this? The early church faced persecutions; some were killed, others were tortured and some were rejected by their own families, yet those who believed were of one heart, “Now the multitude of those who believed were of one heart and one soul; neither did anyone say that any of the things he possessed was his own, but they had all things in common” (Acts 4:32). How could they have all things in common if not through offering? In crises, some believers sold their properties to give offering to the church to sustain the running of the church and the welfare of all in equal proportions. “Nor was there anyone among them who lacked; for all who were possessors of lands or houses sold them, and brought the proceeds of the things that were sold, and laid them at the apostles' feet; and they distributed to each as anyone had need” (Acts 4:34-35). Church offerings were laid at the apostles’ feet – where they were directed to be brought.

In short, the needy could not have been catered for by the church during the crises period and people would have been in need while some had in excess. Society is crying for the church to support the needy, but preventing the church from taking offering. The question that has been ignored is, “How much had the church saved in anticipation of this pandemic?”

Another question that is posed to the church is how can the church ask for tithes and offering at this time, when everyone is facing financial difficulties? This is morally fallacious. In this same difficult moments, buying and selling are being carried out, salaries are being paid, allowances are being given, the government deducts taxes and so on. Should the church fail to receive offering and tithes and fail to pay her workers and other needy dependants of the church? Will the government and other organisations be able to absorb these people?

One must understand that what Christian giving or tithing entails is completely different from the concepts and ideologies of the world. In the Bible, during a severe drought, God directed Elijah to the widow of Zarepahth. Elijah made the request and even persuaded her to give when the woman lamented she had nothing left except the small food left (1Kings 17). Amazing miracles followed afterwards. Also, God demanded Abraham to sacrifice his only son, Isaac, to Him (Genesis 22). The examples are countless in the Bible.

Now where in Scripture does God recommends tithing and giving as a result of the riches of the faith community. It is not based on whether the person is rich or not but, it is part of Christian worship and a matter of faith.

Another fascinating concern is that, “people should not be forced to give in times like this”. It is morally wrong to force someone to give in order to lure to your benefit. Biblical giving does not support it either, whether in good season or bad season. God sanctions that biblical offerings are received from willing and cheerful hearts (Exodus 35:5; 2Corinthians 8:12, 9:7). In difficult times, God is delighted in people who give cheerfully as much as they can. And remember, Christian cheerfulness is not dependent on circumstances or happenings. In the midst of storms for we are commanded to rejoice in the Lord always (Philippians 4:4).

It is so intriguing for people to argue that it is heartless to receive offering and tithes from people who are suffering and sleeping on empty stomach. Meanwhile, the call by the president, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa, for donations to support the fight is being promoted. The appeal is still made to these “suffering” Ghanaians. When any appeal to give is made, obviously people respond according to their ability and willingness.

The Bible is not silent on issues like this: Moreover, brethren, we make known to you the grace of God bestowed on the churches of Macedonia: that in a great trial of affliction the abundance of their joy and their deep poverty abounded in the riches of their liberality. For I bear witness that according to their ability, yes, and beyond their ability, they were freely willing, imploring us with much urgency that we would receive the gift and the fellowship of the ministering to the saints. And not only as we had hoped, but they first gave themselves to the Lord, and then to us by the will of God. (2 Corinthians 8:1-5).

The Macedonian churches (Philippi, Thessalonica and Berea,) were facing great trial of afflictions and temptation, yet they did charitable acts or offered beyond their ability. In the Markan’s gospel, Jesus commended a poor widow who gave all her livelihood into the treasury. Jesus did not stop her from giving her “widow’s mite” which was obviously all she had: Now Jesus sat opposite the treasury and saw how the people put money into the treasury. And many who were rich put in much. Then one poor widow came and threw in two mites, which make a quadrans. So He called His disciples to Himself and said to them, "Assuredly, I say to you that this poor widow has put in more than all those who have given to the treasury; for they all put in out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty put in all that she had, her whole livelihood" (Mark 12:41-44).

It must be emphasized that tithing and giving in difficult times are as equal as prayer and other aspects of things related to Christian worship.