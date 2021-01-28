1 hour ago

The Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency Mr Titus Nii Kwartei Glover has been hailed for completing a pavement park project in his constituency despite losing his seat in the December 2020 election.

Mr Glover, who also served in the first term of President Akufo-Addo's administration as a deputy Minister of Transport, was spotted in a video circulating on the various social media platforms with a wheel Barrow carrying pavement blocks at a suburb in the Tema East Constituency.

He has won some praises for not abandoning the project after he lost his parliamentary seat in last year's contest.

The pavement park will have a new look and both the youth and elders will be excited sitting here during their leisure time.

Some of the residents heap praises on the former Member of Parliament for his selfless and leadership skills shown even though he lost the seat to the National Democratic Congress(NDC) candidate he didn't leave the project behind but rather came to complete it.

A resident at the place the project is taking place in an interview commended Mr Glover for thinking about the residents in the constituency for ensuring the project he started is duly completed even when he hadlost the 2020 General elections and appealed to President Akufo-Addo to reassign him for the constituents to benefit from his philanthropic efforts.

"Hon Titus is truly a leader everyone should rely on him even though he lost to his opponent he still thinks about we the residents and must be commended for his commitment in ensuring the second term of office for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo becomes Fruitful".

He furthermore appealed to the members of Parliament both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to help in developing their constituency if they lost or retain their seats as members of Parliament.

According to some people in the vicinity, this will serve as a clue for the members of Parliament who always abandon projects when they lose elections.

In Conclusion, they urged them to change their style leadership and also hinted that the Incumbent Member of Parliament for the area will have to double his efforts else Hon Titus will wrestle the seat back for the New Patriotic Party In 2024.

Watch the video below

https://youtu.be/TFAIaooMyWE