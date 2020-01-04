4 hours ago

The soon-to-be Director-General of Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, is said to champion setting up of a police bank.

Sources told Joy News that this was disclosed to her on Friday when she was called to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong for the announcement of her reassignment.

So far, no official reason has been given for the removal of COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

Sources say she feels concerned that her initiatives including case tracking software and forensic lab projects may be discontinued.

On Friday, a letter signed by the IGP announced the reshuffling of 12 senior police officer, stating their current positions and the new positions they will be occupying.

Notable among them is the outgoing CID boss who many believe lost her position due to her handling of the missing Takoradi girls.

The first female CID boss was appointed in January 2018.

She was later promoted to the Commissioner of Police rank in April 2019, barely two years after her promotion to Deputy COP in November 2017.

Others affected in the police reshuffle

COP Ken Yeboah

COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is replaced by COP Ken Yeboah who was Director-General of the police administration.

From his position as Northern Regional Commander, he replaced COP Kofi Boakye as the Ashanti Regional Commander in 2017.

A notable incident during his tenure was a known vigilante group storming a Kumasi circuit court to free 13 of their members who were facing trial for causing mayhem at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

COP Ken Yeboah’s new position as the Director-General of CID requires redeeming the image of the police investigative body considering the massive public outrage against the office following the missing Takoradi girl’s saga last year.

Also affected by the reshuffle is the Director-General of Police Public Affairs, David Eklu who was only recently promoted to his current rank. He heads to the police hospital as an administrator.

David Eklu

DCOP Redeemer Dedjoe, the former Western Regional Commander under whose watch the Takoradi kidnapping suspect escaped and was re-arrested, is now Director-General of Police Professional Standards Bureau.

Also, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare whose position is now being occupied by COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is now Director-General of police administration.

COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, moves from Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to head Police Special Duties, while COP Beatrice Zapka Vib-Sanziri takes over the MTTD Director-General duties.

The others include COP Alex Amponsah Asiamah who will move from Director-General of Services to Director-General ICT and COP Alphonse Adu Amankwaa will be head of Private Security Operations from his position as Eastern Regional Commander. He is replaced by COP George Alex Amankwaa who was Director-General operations.

Source: myjoyonline.com