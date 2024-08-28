8 hours ago

Ghanaian singer-songwriter TiYA is set to release her latest single, "FLY", on August 30th, 2024.

This Afropop-Gospel track, produced by Nature, tells the story of TiYA's journey from humble beginnings to the verge of success, crediting her accomplishments to God's grace.

"FLY" is TiYA's fourth single and promises to inspire listeners with its uplifting message and memorable melody.

The Kumasi-born artist is currently finalizing the music video, which will be released soon.

TiYA's fans are eagerly anticipating "FLY", expecting to be captivated by her powerful vocals and moving performance.

TiYA is poised to reach new heights in her music career with this new release, solidifying her position as a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene.