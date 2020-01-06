3 hours ago

On November 16, 2014, Nayele Ametefe, a Ghanaian woman with Austrian citizenship was arrested at London’s Heathrow airport with 12 kg of cocaine worth 1.9 million Pounds. She was convicted and handed a jail term of eight years and eight months on January 6, 2015.

A Ghanaian court presided over by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa confiscated two-story buildings worth $1.8 million which belonged to Nayele Ametefe also known as Ruby Adu-Gyamfi. She was set free after serving three years in the UK jail on the basis of ‘good behaviour’. She has since not been spotted in Ghana, her lawyer in 2015 disclosed that she might head to Austria after her jail term.

Nayele Ametefe, the Ghanaian lady standing trial for transporting cocaine into the UK, has been sentenced to eight years and eight months jail term.

The Isleworth Crown Court in the UK passed the judgement Tuesday afternoon.

The 32-year-old is believed to have used the VVIP Lounge of Ghana’s only international airport – Kotoka – in the capital Accra to smuggle the prohibited substance outside the shores of the West African country via a British Airways flight.

According to preliminary investigations, she was aided by three Ghanaian security and foreign affairs officials who are also standing trial in Ghana.

According to our reporters in court, the street value of the cocaine carried by Nayele was approximately 1.9 million Pounds. She was reported to have had on her $23, 000 and 6000 Pounds at the time of her arrest.

Our reporter, Frank Davies said Nayele appeared well dressed in court, dressed in a jumper with a black pair of trousers to match and appeared very calm.

According to her lawyer, she is not likely to return to Ghana after her jail term and could head to Austria.

GhanaWeb