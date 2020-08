2 hours ago

It's 85 years now since Kumasi Asante Kotoko was formed and the club has achieved a lot of ups and downs.

To mark the occasion of the club's formation the Chief Executive Officer of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah has issued a statement

The new CEO has called on the club's supporters and all stakeholders to rise and build a new Asante Kotoko as the first cycle of the club has ended with many laurels achieved.

He says everyone must come on board to help propel the club to greater heights