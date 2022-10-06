4 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has dispelled claims that it has found and arrested the man seen in a viral video abusing a toddler.

In the widely circulated video, the man is seen whipping the toddler in the presence of other men, while the little boy screams in pain. However, none of them made any attempt to rescue the victim.

Police in a statement said it is following a number of leads as part of the ongoing investigation to track down the individual involved.

“No confirmed arrest has yet been made in connection with the case. Our intelligence teams and experts from the Police Cyber Crime Unit are working around the clock to resolve the case.

The Police Service said it is still counting on the public to help in the effort to rescue the child.

“We are also counting on the public for further information that could help the search and rescue of the child and arrest of the perpetrator. Therefore, we urge anyone with credible information on the development to contact the Police on 0243809991.”

Source: citifmonline