The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV,has observed that changing the fortunes of the nation will require a change in the nature of politics.

“A winner takes all kind of politics does not auger well for our peace, stability and unity which are essential for our growth and development because politics that excludes some people is not healthy.

“Unfortunately, for many of us, exclusivity is good so long as we are the beneficiaries, we must all aspire to bring in everybody involved in our development processes but it is unfortunate sometimes parties in power think only their members, sympathisers and well-wishers deserve to live however, our lives are inextricably linked and we are strong together,” Togbe Afede stated.

He stressed on the need to respect the truth since it was important because when people are not sure what the truth is due to amount of propaganda that fills the airwaves and without adherence to the truth, the country cannot march forward.

The most developed countries, TogbeAfede explained, upheld the path of truth and the citizenry must aspire to hold onto the path of strictest honesty in all their dealings includingtruthfulness and honesty in electoral processes.

The Agbogbomefia cautioned that joblessness among the youth and the nation’s debt was frightening and a threat to peace, unity and stability and “if Ghana is a company, it will not have survived” and also raised concerns about the spate of corruption which undermined progress, growth and development.

“The joblessness in our country is frightening, our youth cannot be out of school for as long as five years and still be looking for jobs, that is frightening apart from problems and challenges of underdevelopment, joblessness, mounting national debt, indebtedness to 80 per cent of Gross Domestic Productis massive, frightening, threat to economy, peace, cohesion and stability.

“Nations can always issue new debt as we have been doing to finance old debt but that option is not available to corporations and that is why we still survive notwithstanding, I am also concern about level of corruption since it undermines our development, low level of development, lack of basic amenities, infrastructural facilities, joblessness has to deal with growing indebtedness and levels of corruption are all threats to future survival, harmony and security,” Togbe Afede warned.