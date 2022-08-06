2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak announced what they term a "Common Value Alliance" with two foreign clubs recently.

The club has landed partnership deals with German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim and Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Cincinnati.

Board Chairman and majority shareholder of the club Togbe Afede XIV has explained why they decided to enter a partnership agreement with the two sides.

He revealed that these two sides have modern methods of running football and they have great training centers for coaches which they hope will send their coaches for training.

"Hoffenheim and Cincinnati are great clubs with modern ways of running football," he told Titanic supporters group.

"Hoffenheim have a good system that trains coaches. And we are looking forward to that.

"Cincinnati is another fantastic team," he added.

At the time of announcing the deal in October, 2021, the club revealed that the partnership was based on three core values being technical know how, education and impact and sustainability.