3 hours ago

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, has been adjudged the Most Outstanding Chief of the Year 2021 at the maiden edition of the Ghana Chieftaincy Awards held at Cape Coast yesterday.

He was awarded for his meritorious contribution to his paramountcy and the country as a whole.

The event was organised by the Obokese Foundation to reward traditional rulers who were making strides and impacts in their respective jurisdictions and the country at large.

About 30 traditional rulers from across the country, including paramount chiefs, paramount queen mothers and divisional chiefs, were awarded at a ceremony held at the Centre for National Culture in Cape Coast last Saturday.

Awards

Award winners for various categories were honoured with special citations for their enormous contributions for the year under review.

The Most Outstanding Queen mother of the Year went to Nana Agyakoma Dufie II, the Mamponghemaa.

In the Paramount chief of the year category, four chiefs were awarded in the different sub-categories.

They included the Omanhen of Owirenkyi Traditional Area, Ahunabobrim Pra Agyensaim VI, the Best Paramount Chief in Leadership and Governance; the Paramount Chief of Kologo, Naba Tandegrewogne Kugre Asobayire V, the Best Paramount Chief in Promotion of Culture.

The Paramount Chief of Bawku, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II won the Environmental Protection and Sustainability Award; while the Omanhen of the Asebu Traditional Area, Okatakyi Professor Amenfi VII won the Diaspora Integration Award.

In the Paramount Queen mother of the year category, five queen mothers were also awarded in the sub-categories.

The Paramount Queen mother of Assin Attandanso Traditional Area, Nana Abena Gyamfuah II, won the Health Promotion Award; the Queen mother of the Mankessim Traditional Area, Nana Ama Amissah III, won the category for the Promotion of Culture, while Queen mother of Denkyira Traditional Area, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III, won the Leadership and Governance category.

The Queen mother of Agona Nsaba Traditional Area, Nana Adwoa Nkansah, and the Queen mother of Drobo Traditional Area, Nana Yaa Ansuah II, won the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Awards, respectively.

Other Awards

The event also honoured five Divisional Chiefs of various jurisdictions who had steered developmental agenda.

They included the Divisional Chief of the Anomabo Traditional Area, Nana Obrempong Kese Obuadge VIII, who won the Promotion of Culture Award.

The Divisional Chief of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Kwesi Brebo III, won the Education, Diaspora Integration category, while the Divisional Chief of Awutu Traditional Area, Nana Kwaku Akutia, won the Environmental Protection and Sustainability Award.

The Divisional Chiefs of the Boso and Aowin Traditional Areas, Oseadeyo Adu Kwaku II, and Nana Nkansah II won the Entrepreneurship and leadership and Governance Awards, respectively.

Additionally, the Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, won the African Royal Legacy Award while the Queen mother of Efutu and Kontihemaa of Oguaa Traditional Area, Nana Amba Eyiaba I, won the Divisional Queen mother of the Year.

Media personality, Abeiku Santana Aggrey, was also named the best Tourism and Culture Ambassador of the year.

The Founder of the Ghana Chieftaincy Awards, Nana Obokese Ampah I, said his expectations for the night had been met, noting that he was hopeful the ceremony would encourage other traditional rulers to work harder to improve lives in their jurisdictions.

He added the foundation would put efforts in place to improve upon subsequent events.