Togbe Afede is the President of National House of Chiefs

Ghana Premeir League clubs have selected three persons to represent them on the Autonomous Premier League Committee.

The three persons are board chairman of Premier league giants Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, CEO of Inter Allies Eric Delali Senaya and Operations Manager of Ebusua Dwarfs John Ansah.

Ghana Football Association has agreed in principle to make the the Ghana Premier League autonomous of the football association.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association on May 8th 2020 made an announcement that a committee will be formed to come up with modalities, roadmap and process for the establishment of the autonomous Ghana Premier League.

Two other persons must be added to the three named above by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association making it a five member committee at its next meeting.

It was part of the campaign message of the now GFA president Kurt Okraku that he will make the Ghana Premier League an autonomous body from the GFA.

The process is expected to be accelerated as soon as possible to make an autonomous Ghana Premier League happen.