1 hour ago

Togolese referee Komlanvi Aklassou will handle the CAF Champions League game between Asante Kotoko SC and FC Nouadhibou. The Porcupine Warriors will take on the Mauritanian side in a Champions League preliminary round 2nd leg qualifier in Accra.

The 31 year old who officiated at the 2019 African Games in Morocco will be assisted by Limna Kabassima (Assistant I), Koffi Jonathan Ahonto Koffi (Assistant II) and Kouassi Attisso Atiogbe (Fourth Official).

Omer Kouame Dehoule from Cote D’Ivoire will be the Match Commissioner, with Ghana’s Christiana Baah serving as COVID-19 officer for the game.

This game will be played at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday, December 05, 2020.