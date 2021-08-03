55 minutes ago

Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah has grabbed a Semi Final ticket of the men’s 200m race at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after finishing 3rd in 20.35 seconds in heat 7.

Tuesday's race saw the Ghanaian powering his way through with a flying start to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Amoah who hold’s the record as the fastest Ghanaian ever in the 200m [20.08] took off from the blocks really well to lead the chase, but he was caught mid way through the distance by World Champion – Noah Lyles who finished in 20.18 seconds, ahead of Sibusiso Matsenjwa [20.34].

He is Ghana's next medal hopeful after Boxer Samuel Takyi won a Bronze in the featherweight devision.

Divine Oduduru, Ana Jobodwana, Shaun Maswanganyi, Joseph Fahnbulleh are the other Africans who also made it to the semi final which comes off later in the day.