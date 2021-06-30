54 minutes ago

Former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe has resigned from his position as the Deputy General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He made this known on Wednesday that he has stepped down as the Deputy General Secretary of African football governing body.

There had been rumours that there was some clear out at CAF's headquarters in Cairo following the appointment of South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe as the new CAF boss.

Baffoe on Wednesday announced at the end of a videoconferencing meeting that he has resigned from his role.

The Ghanaian was appointed to the role of CAF Deputy General Secretary in November 2017 and served for four years before calling it quits.

He has in the past served on various committees at CAF and FIFA and has served as match coordinator for several high profile matches including World Cup.

Baffoe is also credited as being the brain behind the establishment of player welfare body Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

He also holds several ambassadorial roles at FIFA which includes anti racism, SOS Children's Village and an ambassador for Play Soccer Ghana.