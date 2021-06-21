2 hours ago

A retired police officer and Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, is advocating for what he calls smart policing in Ghana.

According to him, the Police Service and academia can join forces to make this happen by putting together a research directorate against crime.

Mr. Toobu made this known on Citi FM and Citi TV’s The Big Issue over the weekend.

Outlining solutions to help fight crime in Ghana, Mr. Toobu stated that using smart policing could help provide data that can help the police map out a robust strategy to fight crime in the country.

“Smart policing is where police and academia come together to create a very powerful research directorate to conduct research into many of these things that are happening. If you take a look at what is happening now, motorbike related crimes, broad daylight robbery, this particular team which would comprise police and academia, could take a month or two and get into it to bring in data, conduct research, and bring results upon which you can design an operational strategy to deal with such crimes.”

“Smart policing uses technology as an accelerator. In this era, artificial intelligence is something that we can’t do away with. When the government began with the Alpha Two project, I was excited, but sometimes you get disappointed when politicians make statements and don’t follow through. I always say that if you are a politician and can’t follow through with something, then don’t say it, particularly in security. Security is quiet, and it’s better to remain quiet and let your results speak loud.”

Recent crimes

Mr. Toobu made the comment on the back of the robbery attack on two bullion vans in the country last week. One occurred at Jamestown in Accra, while the other one took place near Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region.

Two persons –a police officer and a trader—lost their lives in the robbery attack at Jamestown, while an unspecified amount of money was stolen by the robbers.

With the incident that occurred in the Central Region, the bullion van crew managed to escape the attack unhurt.

There have been other cases of robberies and killings reported in other parts of the country.

Some persons have suggested that the bullion van attacks and other daylight robberies recorded in the country in recent times show a failure on the part of the country’s security agencies.

Mr. Toobu also called for the installation of CCTV cameras at vantage points in the country.

He believes CCTV cameras could have helped to capture the bullion van attackers early enough.

“The Vice President said CCTV cameras were going to be installed in all police stations when a young chief inspector at the Atomic police station was shot dead in 2018. Up to date, it hasn’t been done. If we had CCTV cameras on the stretch, I’m sure they would have run and like the statement made recently by the police, you can run, but you can’t hide because your steps are traceable, and they will track and follow you until you are arrested.”

Source: citifmonline