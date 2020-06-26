55 minutes ago

Celebrities are not just hot controversial topics around Hollywood but also hot hairstyle icons across the world. Thanks to their superior styling teams and out of this world expensive products, celebrities are capable of donning the most outrageous looks and be very experimental with their hair.

But doesn’t that mean their natural hairs are brutalized?

Not really. Some of them resort to wearing wigs to give them that flexibility of looking like a Barbie doll on the red carpet to a die-hard rock star on stage while performing in the same event.

And luckily for you, you can finally don the looks from your favorite celebrities, like these top 5, using wigs.

Rihanna

Rihanna is the pop and RnB style icon. Notwithstanding FENTY, that’s causing shockwaves globally and

raking in hundreds of millions

for the lass, her hairdos are some of the most experimental and saucy of the celebrity lot.

The songstress is synonymous with thick and luscious locks, which at times might be substituted for long, beach-ready waves (remember she’s from the islands of Barbados).

While growing your natural hair and maintaining them to that length and look might cost you a bankruptcy filing, buying wigs especially designed to fit Rihanna’s looks is the easier and cheaper option for you.

Zendaya

The neighborhood Spiderman’s girlfriend has one of the most enviable natural African American hair – and she’s never shy of showing it. Zendaya is known for her saucy, well-defined curls, and enticing dreadlocks that can get any afro woman jealous.

The best thing about her is that she’s never scared of trying out new natural looks. For instance, during the 2016 Grammy’s, she donned a mullet that was nothing short of eye-catchy.

Thankfully, her spicy styles can be achieved using wigs. For instance, you would rather opt for lace front wigs by EvaWigs rather than risk using a $65 box of at-home-dye to style your natural locks. That red vintage look was what she used to steal the show during the 2019 Emmys.

Becca

Becca is one of Ghana’s finest. Not just through her music but also her sense of style – which we can call “unapologetically afro”. This is especially so given most of her red carpet and music video shoots have her in her trademark luscious and curly afro.

However, Becca still knows how to stretch her hairstyling limits and go for bold African queen hairstyles, featuring luscious braids and hot pineapple puffs. She’s also one of the very few celebrities who can quickly switch from short hair to a medium length puffy look seamlessly.

Cardi B