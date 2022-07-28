Ghana, one of approximately 50 African countries with legalized gambling, has implemented strict and clear regulations regarding land-based casino activity and other similar activities, such as betting and lotteries. However, the online sector of the industry has not yet been legalized on the governmental level, which doesn’t prevent gamblers residing in Ghana from visiting the websites and playing for real money.
Suppose you’re new to this type of entertainment and are looking for a good starting point. In that case, you may benefit from knowing what online casinos are currently in the highest demand among Ghanaian punters. In this article, you’ll find the top 5 platforms that offer all imaginable gambling - from online blackjack to live dealer games.
Black Diamond Casino
This parlor has the best balance between form and substance subjectively, boasting stylish minimalist designs that speak of nothing but good taste. Online since 2009, Black Diamond has garnered a formidable player base, and for a good reason - this is one of the few online casinos available in Ghana that feature a game selection from TopGame, a highly sought-for developer among gamblers. Among other distinguishing features, Black Diamond has frequent promotional giveaways on top of an impressive loyalty program. However, please note that Ghanaian players can only deposit and withdraw in USD.
Casino Cruise
For those wary of their online safety and the legitimacy of their online gambling platform of choice, Casino Cruise is definitely the top option among the others on the list. The Curacao Gambling License, being a sort of a medium-tier standard in the industry, is accompanied by Malta and UK licenses, dispelling any remnants of doubt one might have about this casino’s legitimacy. A collateral benefit of being licensed by multiple authorities is the number of options you have when choosing a provider. Casino Cruise uses the opportunity to the fullest, featuring 1000+ titles, including live dealer games.
Casino Tropez
The only Playtech casino on the list, Casino Tropez also has the longest lifespan among the selection, having been up and running since 2001. The casino is not plagued by problems typical of the industry veterans, such as outdated design and functionality - all the features you would expect from a web parlor in 2022 are there. Casino Tropez stands out with its exceptional range of banking options - as a Ghanaian, you are welcome to conduct transactions in ZAR, USD, and EUR. It also has the best Welcome Bonus of all the contenders, amounting to ZAR 30000, and an impressive cashback for the new players - not in the form of a bonus equivalent, mind you, but a direct refund.
Jackpot Capital Casino
The list would not be complete without at least one RTG casino, Jackpot Capital. RTG is a renowned game developer with an impressive history - its establishment dates back to 1998. What makes RTG games popular is the unwavering no-frills attitude of the provider - if you happen to have no tolerance for too many objects flashing, exploding, or sparking on the screen (something that many new games are often guilty of), then RTG is the way to go. Jackpot Capital has a solid Cyprus gambling license and undergoes regular independent third-party audits. It also has the most optimized and smooth mobile app of all five.
Omni Casino
This platform takes the cake for having the best customer support - you can literally get instant answers round the clock and have your complications sorted out in no time. Omni Casino is also the number one option for those not too tech-savvy since its registration procedure has to be one of the simplest you’ll find online. While it doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app, Omni Casino fares quite well when running from a mobile browser and offers a balanced overall experience.
