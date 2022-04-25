3 hours ago

A former referee in Ghana Stephen Nsor has made a startling revelation about how some officials of the Referees Appointment Committee and the Ghana Football Association(GFA) forced referees to produce a particular outcome for Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak.

The former referee says that he officiated a match involving Dreams FC who were then in the lower tier against Istanbul FC and was instructed by a member of the Referees Appointment Committee to make sure that Dreams FC wins.

He says that did not come to fruition as Dreams FC lost the said match and he was placed on standby because he did not carry out the instructions.

According to the former referee an FA official also wanted Hearts of Oak to win an FA Cup game over Elmina Sharks so that Hearts will meet Kotoko in the finals which they had to do.

Speaking in an interview with Sunyani based Nimde3 FM, the referee asserted that match fixing starts right at the very top of Ghana football.

After failing one of them, Nsor claims that he was unofficially suspended and did not officiate games for quite a long time.

“I officiated a game involving Dreams FC and Istanbul match at Akyem Techiman and two referees’ appointment committee members were trying to show me which side should win the game,” Nsor told Nimde3 FM.

“One of them said Dreams FC should be the winners while the other insisted to me that Istanbul must win the game at all cost. So I was left in the middle and in a state of dilemma. They are all our leaders in terms of officiating. I am telling you the truth. They were part of the referees leaderships but had their interest.

“They were with the teams. Some teams can pay for it but a referee who has an interest will demand. It is still going on. At a time, Tamale City came to Berekum Arsenal but Arsenal’s protested against a certain referee that he’s been officiating only the games of Tamale City before they changed him. It is still going on. I am telling you.”

“In that game, I was talking about, we went all out and fairly officiated it but Dreams FC lost and after that, I was put on ‘ice’ by the one who was expecting us to let Dreams win. He is a family member of Kurt Okraku but at that time Kurt wasn’t the FA boss. He later put me on ‘ice’ meaning I wasn’t officially suspended but in his own decision he suspended me. They were not giving me matches.

“I don’t know his position but maybe when the appointment committee meets he has an interest and will try to make some decisions. I wasn’t charged but…the video is there, we can go for it and show me where I made a mistake but all because I didn’t help Dreams FC to win, I was put on ‘ice’.”

Nsor further talked about how some Ghana Football Association top members influenced him to help Hearts of Oak to win FA Cup game since they wanted the Phobians to face Asante Kotoko in the final and that forced him to retire prematurely

“I went for Hearts and Elmina Sharks game some years back. It was an FA Cup game around somewhere in 2017. Before the game, some Gurus at the FA influenced the match (some are still there). They forced us to let Hearts of Oak win so that they can meet Kotoko. Am telling you. Just to let Hearts of Oak win. It was played in Accra. The park was good, the weather too was very conducive for football. Elmina Sharks thought they were going to beat Hearts of Oak, checking at the jama and their moral level

“We thought we were going to officiate the game fairly but the thing changed. We handled it according to what they said. You know that the game is not fair. Football is not fair in Ghana.

“I stopped officiating because of that manipulations from top officials in football. Officiating is not like playing football. When you are a good player, some big clubs can come for you but in officiating it is not like who is performing but whom you know. Your links and your connections will send you far,” he concluded.