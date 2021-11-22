16 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association will this week organize a technical and Instructors training programme for Referees, officials and Technical Instructors selected for the 2021/22 Beach Soccer season.

The training programme will take place at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram. The week long programme will begin on Tuesday, November 23 to Tuesday, November 30, 2021 as participants have been grouped into two batches to facilitate smooth training and learning.

The first batch is trainees will train from 23-25 while the second batch is fixed for 26-30 November, 2021 respectively.

Below are the referees, officials and Instructors who will attend the training:

BEACH SOCCER REFEREES LIST PARTICIPANTS BSC

