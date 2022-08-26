2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has been linked with a possible departure from Fiorentina with Torino credited with an interest in the defensive midfielder.

The Ghanaian who suffered an injury during the pre-season with Fiorentina has since the return of the Italian Serie A made just one appearance for his side.

Torino is in need of a lot of reinforcement and sees the Ghanaian as an ideal addition to the squad but the 29-year-old midfielder is not ready to move on.

The grenades are still thinking of a purchase by the department and for the midfield, a profile could be that of Duncan of Fiorentina.

He is a player that suits the profile of midfielders the club is looking to acquire as he is experienced at 29years and has played all his career in the Italian Serie A.

With his contract set to expire in 2024, Torino is of the opinion that they can get their man at an affordable fee although that may not be the case with La Viola.

According to an Italian publication, La Stampa in the Turin-based club is racking up the pressure with the player reluctant to move.

But there is also a new name that is being pursued by Torino with that of the 24-year-old Brazilian Liziero of Internacional but owned by San Paolo .

The costs of the operation are feasible given that his price tag is around 4 million euros