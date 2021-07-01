1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi is wanted by his former club Torino FC from his current side Spezia FC.

The Italian-born Ghanaian forward was in fine form for Spezia this season helping them retain their status in the Italian Serie A.

Gyasi started his football during his formative years from Torino from 2012-2016 where he played for their primavera before leaving.

Torino struggled a lot in the 2020/2021 Italian Serie A season as they missed out on relegation by a whisker and are keen to restructure their side ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

The left sided winger is reportedly valued at 3million Euros and was instrumental last season as he scored four goals in 37 appearances while providing six assists.

He also scored once in two matches he plated in the Coppa Italia.

While at Torino, the 27-year-old was sent on loan to AC Pisa, Montova 1911 and Carrarese Calcio before leaving the club for US Pistoiese 1921 before joining Spezia and helping them gain promotion in the 2019/2020 season.