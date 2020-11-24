3 hours ago

Canada born Ghanaian midfielder Richie Laryea who suffered a groin is fit and expected to be available for Toronto FC’s first postseason game Tuesday against Nashville SC.

Alongside Pablo Piatti, a designated player for the club, has missed the past four matches after suffering a Grade 2 calf strain in a training session. It’s perhaps no coincidence that the team struggled in his absence, posting one win and three losses during that span.

Laryea, meanwhile, tried to play through his groin injury but was eventually forced off during the first half of the Reds’ Decision Day regular-season finale Nov. 8 vs. the New York Red Bulls. Vanney told us at the time that he felt like Laryea would be okay, and it appears the Canadian born has indeed recovered in time to play a role.

To what extent, however, still remains to be seen for either player as coach Greg Vanney has played his cards close to his chest heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs. When asked about the status of certain players, Vanney opted to be more vague: