9 hours ago

The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2021-2022 continues this weekend with the second matchday of the group stage.

Eight matches are scheduled.

After participating in the FIFA Club World Cup where they finished in third place, the Egyptians of Al Ahly, holders, are back on the African scene.

Below is the full match schedule:

18.02.2022

13h00 GMT: Al Hilal – Al Ahly SC (El Hilal Stadium, Omdurman)

19h00 GMT: ES Setif – Raja CA (Stade du 5 Juillet, Algiers)

19h00 GMT : AmaZulu – Horoya (Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban)

19.02.2022

13h00 GMT: Al Merrikh – Mamelodi sundowns (Al Salaam Stadium, Cairo)

13h00 GMT: Atletico Petroleus – Wydad (Estadio de 11 de Novembre, Luanda)

16h00 GMT: Jwaneng Galaxy – ES Sahel (Obed Itanu Chilume Stadium, City of Francistown)

16h00 GMT: GD Sagrada Esperança – Zamalek (Estadio de 11 de Novembre, Luanda)

19h00 GMT: CR Belouizdad – ES Tunis (Stade du 5 juillet, Algiers)