1 hour ago

Tourists to Keta during the just ended Easter holidays have given good reviews of the visit to the area and are looking forward to more exciting ones in future.

The tourists, who were on tour Keta project’s maiden event, Easter Canoe Ride on the Keta Lagoon enjoyed a canoe ride from Woe Fish Landing Site to the lagoon island of Fiaxor, hometown of Lt-Gen Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka of Kotoka International Airport fame.

While at Fiaxor, they visited historic sites including Lt-Gen Kotoka’s graveside and his home, busts of Torgbui Kpone Sri I and Torgbui Adzanli I (Fia Yi Dziehe) who were the 1st and the 6th Awoamefia of Anlo State respectively, and the statue of the famous Torgbui Gawu and the Lion of Dahomey.

The patrons later moved to Atorkor Slave Market and rounded up their tour at the Keta Emancipation Beach, a resort centre.

Speaking in an interview, some said they had no idea that the Keta-Anloga areas had so much to offer tourists and that they were so excited to be on the tour.

“Normally, we go to Cape Coast or to the beaches in Togo. I didn’t realise there’s so much history on this side of Ghana. The lagoon is actually gorgeous, the road is in good shape, and the foods we had on the tour, very good. It’s great to be here. I hope there’s much to come, more fun and that there’s more to see in this area, Ms. Marzena Nowaskowska,” an excited Polish tourist said.

Mr. Frank Anku, another patron said of the sandy beaches and the Keta Lagoon as “more scenic and picturesque than anywhere else in Ghana” and that “it’s a shame people don’t patronise these places”.

Mr. Ruben Dzidodo Adjahoe of Tour Keta project, organisers of the one-day action-packed tour said they were on a mission to showcase the tourism potentials of the area to attract tourists and consequently impact the local economy.

“Like the slogan of Tour Keta which is ‘Beach Sports, Recreation and Relaxation, there are plans for lots of things. Over the years, we projected Keta through beach soccer but now, not just that but beach sports and tourist sites.”

Mr. Frank Lawoe, a supporter of the Tour Keta project said his motivation was that there existed potentials waiting to be developed to make the area a tourism destination.

“Most people didn’t know about Fiaxor. But see lots of history from that place regarding Anlo kingship. We were in awe when we got there. We have lots of such places. We also have the Keta Lagoon, the largest in Ghana and there’s more we can get from it.”

Source: GNA