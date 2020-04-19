43 minutes ago

Ghana and Township Rollers striker Francis Afriyie is on the verge of leaving the Botswana side.

The striker signed for the club in January 2020 penning a two and half year contract but after barely playing for four months the player is on the move to join Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards FC.

Afriyie has been an integral player for the Botswana side in the elite league competition with his form attracting interest from South Africa.

He joined Township Rollers from Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia.

Afiriye scored six goals in 11 appearances for the Kenyan Premier League champions.

He has experience playing in Europe for Serbian side Vojvodina and in North America for Mexican side Murcielagos.