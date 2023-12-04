Toyota Unveils Exclusive GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute: A Nod to Racing Heritage

3 hours ago

Toyota launches the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute, a limited edition recalling the GT4 Evo racing version. With only 100 units for European buyers, discover the unique features and the homage paid to the iconic Supra GT4 in this exclusive report.

Introduction

In a vibrant display of automotive prowess, Toyota has introduced a special edition of its iconic Supra model. The GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute, a nod to the GT4 Evo racing version, celebrates the production of 100 units and is exclusively available to discerning buyers in Europe. As Toyota gears up for the imminent release of the more potent Supra GRMN next year, this limited edition serves as a compelling prelude, reminding enthusiasts of the brand's racing heritage.

A Glimpse into the Supra Legacy

The Unveiling: GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute

Almost five years have elapsed since the debut of the fifth-generation Supra, a collaborative venture between Toyota and BMW, where the engineering intricacies are shared with the Z4 Roadster. This latest iteration, the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute, pays homage to the iconic GT4 Evo racing version crafted by Toyota's Gazoo Racing division, a testament to their commitment to performance and innovation.While the exterior exudes a distinct vibrancy, reminiscent of the racing circuit, the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute stands out with a unique identity. Built on a lighter version of the standard Supra, this limited edition is not just a showpiece for the track; it is designed for public roads. Powering this dynamic model is BMW's inline three-liter biturbo engine, delivering a thrilling rear-wheel-drive experience through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Limited Edition Exclusivity

Anticipation for the Supra GRMN

Toyota has reserved the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute for a select audience, offering only 100 units to customers in Europe. Priced at 68,900 euros per unit, this exclusive model encapsulates the fusion of cutting-edge technology and homage to the Supra's racing legacy.As enthusiasts savor the unveiling of the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute, Toyota fans can also look forward to the impending release of the Supra GRMN. Anticipated to hit the market next year, the GRMN promises to be a pinnacle in the lineage of Japanese two-seaters, positioning itself as a top-tier offering for those seeking the epitome of performance and style.

Conclusion: A Limited Edition Ode to Racing Excellence

Toyota's introduction of the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute adds a vibrant chapter to the Supra legacy. With only 100 units available, this limited edition not only showcases the brand's commitment to innovation but also pays homage to the adrenaline-fueled world of racing. As the automotive world eagerly awaits the arrival of the Supra GRMN, the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute stands as a testament to Toyota's enduring legacy of crafting cars that blend cutting-edge technology with a rich racing heritage.