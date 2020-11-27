3 hours ago

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has spoken after Kennedy Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, confessed that he only joked about her and John Mahama.

The actress says she gives all thanks to God for Mr Agyapong’s confession, stressing that she had always looked forward to be vindicated of all the allegations levelled against her.

According to her, though she was determined never to pay heed to Mr Agyapong’s allegations, she suffered in a way because her reputation was on the line.

She stated, however, that all those who insulted her over Mr Agyapong’s allegations will not escape the wrath of God.