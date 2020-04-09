1 hour ago

Tracy Sarkcess has shown up from her perceived hiding zone with the first photo after one year of no show.

The wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has not publicly been seen for a period close to a year now.

The last time Tracy posted a photo of herself on social media was 19th April 2019 though she has been active on social media, tweeting and dropping comments on Instagram.

Tracy’s hiatus coupled with her absence at her husband’s Rapperholic show last year sparked speculations that she may be pregnant and taking time off from the public eye to take care of herself and enjoy her privacy.

At a point, her delivery was reported but Sarkodie trashed it.

Now, Tracy is out herself, thanks to Coronavirus, as she has shared a new photo with a simple message reminding fans to stay safe amidst the outbreak of the disease.

Titi’s mother wore a face mask in the photo that shows her full body and captioned it "#Staysafe from the coronavirus".

