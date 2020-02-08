22 minutes ago

Minister for Trade and Industry, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has assured importers of used second hand cars that only over-aged imports will be taken out of the system.

This statements comes on the back of misunderstanding surrounding the proposed ban on importation of ‘second-hand vehicles’, which has incurred displeasure from many especially importers of used cars.

However, the Trade Minister responding to these concerns explained that “although there are moves to regulate second hand cars importation, the ban will rather be put on over-aged cars.”

He noted that there is already a law in Ghana that bans the importation of over-aged vehicles and that as more conscious efforts of sanitizing the transport system, the ages of the vehicles could be reviewed.

Many have argued that banning of used vehicles will curtail the economic ventures of importers, sales persons and all those who make a living on importation of used cars.

Experts say allowing over-aged vehicles into the country is like a double-edge sword on the throat of Ghanaians because the impact of climate change resulting from carbon emissions from these vehicles completely outweighs the benefits.

Ghana has opened doors for automobile companies to set up their operations in the country

In 2018, German car-maker Volkswagen announced plans to set up a plant in Ghana as it continues to expand across Africa.

German car-maker is set to open an assembling plant in Ghana in early 2020.

Volkswagen already builds vehicles in Kenya and recently opened another car plant in Rwanda as part of its expansion project in East Africa.

Toyota is also another company that will start to assemble vehicles in Ghana in August this year.

Source: Ghanaweb