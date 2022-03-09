5 hours ago

A trader, suspected to be in his early thirties, Abdul Jalil, has been killed in a suspected robbery attack around the Kaladan barracks area in Tamale Metropolis last night.

According to the Police, the deceased and a pillion rider were returning from his store between the hours of seven and eight when he was attacked.

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Bernard Baba Ananga, said the deceased was trailed by some unknown persons on unregistered motorbike when he closed from the shop where he sells motorbikes and other merchandise.

He said noticing that he was being followed he stopped and decided to run to seek refuge but the assailant followed and demanded he hands over the money he was carrying.

Superintendent Ananga said when he said he did not have money with him, he was shot, adding that he died on the way when he was being transported to the hospital.