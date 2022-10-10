3 hours ago

Traders within the Central Business District in the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region have closed down their shops to protest what they say are exorbitant taxes imposed on businesses by the government.

Most of the locked-up shops had red bands tied on them as traders say the protest will last for three days.

The traders are also kicking against a decision by the Ghana Revenue Authority to station their officers at each shop to record Value Added Tax (VAT) on products they sell.

The affected shops are for traders who deal in groceries and are situated at Pampaso and PZ in the Central Business District.

Some of the shop owners who spoke to Citi News want the government to reduce the taxes on businesses.

Source: citifmonline