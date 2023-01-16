4 hours ago

The Paramount Chief of Savelugu Traditional Area Yoo Naa has appreciated the industrial drive of Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and industry with a fat cow and 100 tubers of yam.

The Traditional leader showed appreciation after the industrial train stopped in Savelugu with the commissioning of a rice processing factory last week.

As part of the One District One Factory Project, the Trade and Industry Minister led a team of government officials to commission a newly constructed rice processing factory.

As an appreciation for the good work done in his traditional Area, the Yoo Naa donated 100 tubers and a fat cow to the Trade and Industry Minister.

The gesture was to motivate the Minister to continue his industrialization agenda across the country as the only way to revive the ailing fortunes of African countries.

The Chief also urged the Minister to bring more projects to the northern belt as the only way to reduce unemployment among the teaming youth.

In return, the Minister urged stakeholders to the property Maintainance the processing factory and provide avenues that will help it to flourish.