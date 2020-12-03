4 hours ago

A 47-year-old Adiebebahene and a leading member of the Mawere Division at the Manhyia Palace, Nana Adu Abankoro II, has decided to abdicate his seat as a chief to contest for the upcoming December 7 elections as a parliamentary candidate.

The chief is contesting on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

He is contesting against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) veteran and incumbent MP K.T Hammond.

According to Nana Adu Abankoro II, popularly referred to as Nana Achiken, his decision to venture into politics is to help bring development to his people as for twenty years K.T Hammond has done virtually nothing for his constituents.

Meanwhile, the 1992 Constitution bars chiefs from taking an active part in partisan politics.

The constitution states in Article 276 (1) that “a chief shall not take part in active party politics and any chiefs wishing to do so and seeking elections to Parliament shall abdicate his stool or skin.”

Nana Adu Abankoro II owns a Division One League side based at Adansi Asokwa Hweremose.