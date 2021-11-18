2 days ago

Traffic congestion has reduced drastically on the Kasoa toll booth stretch of the Accra Cape Coast highway after the directive by the Ministry of Roads and Highways for the cessation of the collection of road and bridge toll natiowide.

Although the traffic situation has reduced, Citi News observed that motorists who use the stretch upon reaching the toll gate slow down in a bid to pay, until they realize the absence of the collectors and speed off.

There was also no police presence at the toll booth as at 4:00 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, when the news team got there.

Some motorists who spoke toare happy that that the traffic situation has been reduced.

”I think this new development is a very good move. We no longer have to waste time in queues. I believe this will lessen the traffic situation here.”

”I must confess this is really a good idea. The bus I was in didn’t have to waste time queuing to pay tolls as has been the practice,” another shared.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.

This order according to a jstatement signed by the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah takes effect from Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 12:00am.

It follows the announcement by the Finance Ministry of the scrapping of tolls on all public roads.

Source: citifmonline