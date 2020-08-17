8 hours ago

It was a nightmare for Ghanaian winger and new captain for Chinese Super League side Tianjian Teda, Frank Acheampong.

He had just been given the captain's armband and on what was supposed to be a glorious occasion it turned out that Frank Acheampong walked off with an injury.

As if that was not enough, his team were crushed surprisingly by two goals to nil with goals from Ricardo Goulart and Marcão scoring on the 36th and 45+1 minute respectively.

After only 31 minutes the pacy winger only had to agonisingly take off his captain's armband and trudge grudgingly off injured to be replaced by Zhi Xiao because of a shoulder injury which could see him out for weeks.

Tianjian Teda have had a very difficult start to the Chinese Super League season having failed to win any of their three games this season.

It is premature but the injury looks bad as he may have sprained or dislocated his shoulder but tests will be carried out tomorrow to know the extent of the injury.

He is the first Ghanaian to be named captain of a Chinese club.