On Wednesday, 27th November, a memorable event unfolded as a trained Kayayei bus driver took Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on a ride through town in one of the newly commissioned electric buses.

The occasion marked the graduation ceremony of a special programme aimed at equipping Kayayei (female head porters) with driving skills to enhance their employability and improve their livelihoods.

The initiative was part of a broader effort to empower marginalised groups in the country.

The electric buses were officially commissioned by Dr Bawumia, who also serves as the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During the event, he highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable transportation while also investing in human capital development.

The introduction of electric buses is seen as a significant step towards modernising Ghana’s transport sector and reducing the nation’s carbon footprint.

A video capturing the ceremony has surfaced on social media, quickly gaining traction and generating widespread praise.

The footage shows the trained Kayayei bus driver confidently navigating the electric bus with Dr Bawumia on board, symbolising the success of the training programme.

Many have lauded the initiative, recognising the transformative impact it could have on the lives of these women.

The event served as a powerful testament to the potential of skill development and sustainable technology in driving social and economic progress.

As the government continues to roll out similar programmes, it is hoped that more marginalised groups will benefit, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and empowered society.