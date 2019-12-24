1 hour ago

The Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare has criticized the payment of allowances for trainee teachers and nurses in the country by government.

According to him, monies paid as allowances should instead be used to expand infrastructure so more people could have access to such schools.

“It doesn’t make sense to pay allowances for nurses and teachers when we need money to expand infrastructure and increase access,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.

The nurses and trainee teacher allowances have been restored by the Akufo-Addo government after they were cancelled by the Mahama administration.

The then NDC government said it was cancelling the allowances in order to expand infrastructure so they could take more applicants.

The NPP then opposition said the allowances were necessary to encourage enrolment.

The restoration of the allowances is one key campaign messages of the ruling party going into the 2020 elections.

So far, NDC flagbearer former President John Mahama has not commented on the allowances.