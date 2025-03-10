20 hours ago

It will be a huge task for Andoni Iraola's AFC Bournemouth to keep hold of the versatile Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old has exceeded expectations since joining Bournemouth from English Championship side Bristol City in 2022.

Tottenham are set to make a bid of around £35m for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, per multiple sources.

Tottenham Hotspur, on Sunday afternoon, had the opportunity to watch the Ghanaian attacker closely in the 2-2 draw at home against the Cherries, where Semenyo played 90 minutes before being replaced by Luis Sinisterra.

Tottenham Hotspur has lacked real firepower in their attack in the current campaign and has identified Semenyo as someone who can complement their final third due to his ability to play across the front three positions.

Antoine Semenyo has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 27 league games, helping Bournemouth fight for a UCL slot.