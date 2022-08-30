57 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku says that transparency in football administration has the tendency of reducing the perception of corruption in our game.

The corruption tag has been an albatross that has since time immemorial been hanging around the neck of Ghana football.

He says that under his watch, the GFA has been able to reduce the perception of corruption by implementing “pillars of good corporate governance.”

“It is a year that has seen our football association go through varied steps in our attempts to ignite passion and to create wealth for all and most importantly to bring back the love our people have for the game,” he said in a Congress document to members on August 18, 2022.

“Transparency can play a key role in ensuring financial discipline, managing risk, reducing and eliminating opportunities for malfeasance and the perception of corruption at the association,” he noted.

The Ghana Football Association has been forthcoming with materials and information about various activities, especially on its website and digital platforms which he says reduces misinformation and rumours.

Meanwhile, the GFA secretariat has presented a budget of GHC 109m for the 2022/2023 football season.